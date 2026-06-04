Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Here on the eastern coast, early summer finally seems to have arrived. As the plants start to bloom and the temperatures rise, Klal Yisrael continues to collectively learn Pirkei Avos and we continue our spiritual blooming as well. During the days of sefira, we commemorated the ethical improvement and spiritual climb that our Forefathers achieved from the moment of the Exodus until they were deserving of greeting G-d Himself forty-nine days later at Mount Sinai. Therefore, it is particularly fitting during and after this time of the year to learn Pirkei Avos, the premier syllabus for proper ethical behavior in Yiddishkeit.

Advertisement





Pirkei Avos is prefaced with the statement, “Kol Yisrael yeish lahem cheilek l’Olom Haba – Every Jew has a reserved portion in the Afterlife.” The Chida reveals a remarkable gematria. If you take the last letter of each word in this statement, “Kol Yisrael,” etc., their numbers total to 541, the exact gematria of Yisrael. This again emphasizes the special privilege that each and every Jew has: An automatic spot in the Eternal World. This is one of the reasons why we are known as Yidden for, as the Gemara reveals in Masechtas Menachos, the letter yud is what Hashem used to create the Afterlife. Thus, we are all Yidden since we all have a passport to the World that was created with the yud. So, it follows that Pirkei Avos, which instructs us on how to live a moral and spiritually productive life, is prefaced with the Jew’s ultimate goal and ambition: To achieve the supreme joy of the Afterlife.

The study of Pirkei Avos contains lesson after lesson on how we can improve our daily behavior. Let me share with you one powerful example. In the second perek, we are taught, “Al taas tefilasecha k’va, ela rachamim v’sachanunim lifnei HaMakom – Do not allow your prayers to become fixed and habitual but rather let them be sincere and concentrated expressions of supplications for mercy before Hashem.” The Tanna is warning us that since we say a prescribed formula of prayer day after day, it can easily become mere lip service and a habit-like ritual.

Because of this Mishna, I was always against putting on the Chazzan’s lectern a list of times, like Berachos: 7:30, Rabbi Yishmael: 7:40, Yishtabach: 7:54, etc. For there is no example more than this of making one’s prayers “fixed!”

I’d like to offer a mighty challenge. The next time you go to shul to pray, tell yourself that you’re planning to use your mind as much as your mouth in the synagogue. For proper service of Hashem has more to do with the mind and the heart than with the mouth. Of course, we have to say our prayers but, as the Chovos HaLevovos tells us, prayer without concentration is like a body without a soul and a peel without the fruit. Thus, I believe it is not wrong to say that we go to shul primarily to use our heads even more than our mouths. It is for this reason that the Gemara categorically states, “Aizehu avoda sh’he b’leiv? Hevai omer zu tefillah – What is the work of the heart? It is none other than prayer.” Thus, the emphasis is on the heart/mind and not the mouth. Although it is true that Hashem is, “Keil shomei’ah teffilas kol peh – Hashem listens to even the prayers that emanate just from the mouth.” This is however the lowest rung, the weakest level of prayer.

Let me tell you what made me realize this idea. In another Mishna in the first chapter of Pirkei Avos, Shimon HaTzaddik teaches us that the world stands on three pillars, Torah, Avodah (which is the service of Hashem), and Gemilas Chasadim, acts of kindness. As we know, Yaakov Avinu introduced Torah to the world; Yitzchak introduced Avodah, while Avraham pioneered Gemilas Chasadim. The Chida explains more profoundly that there are three areas of challenge in one’s life: the world of action, the world of speech, and the world of thought. He explains that Torah is the success for the arena of speech. Gemilas Chasadim is the success for the realm of action. Last, it is Avodah, especially prayer, which is the ultimate success for the world of thought. Thus, we see it revealed that if one wants to excel at Avodas Hashem, he or she needs to use their heads while praying to Hashem.

May it be the will of Hashem that we train ourselves to use our minds as often as we can whenever we open the siddur or bentcher, when we say Krias Shema or the Shemoneh Esrei and in that merit may Hashem fulfill all our prayers, blessing us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Share this article on WhatsApp: