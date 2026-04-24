Photo Credit: Jewish Press

His mother’s doctors did not soften the blow. They spoke in the measured, clinical tones of men accustomed to delivering bad news, but their words landed with crushing finality. The cancer had spread everywhere. There was nothing left to be done. At most, they said, she had a week to live. Then, almost as an afterthought, one of them added what no child should ever have to hear: In truth, they doubted she would even make it through the night.

Advertisement





Rabbi Paysach Krohn continues telling his story.

The young boy stood there, small and silent, trying to make sense of a world that had suddenly come undone. A week? A night? How could a life – his mother’s life – be reduced to such a narrow window of time? The room felt colder. The voices around him faded. All that remained was a single, terrifying reality: His mother was slipping away, and there was nothing anyone could do.

Or so it seemed.

In his confusion and pain, the boy turned to the only place he knew, the only source of comfort that had ever felt absolute and unshakable. He tugged at his father’s sleeve and made a simple request: “Take me to the Kotel.”

They went together to the Western Wall, that ancient remnant of a destroyed Temple, where countless tears had been shed and countless prayers had been whispered into its weathered stones. For generations, it had stood as a silent witness to the hopes, fears, and faith of a people who refused to let go of their connection to the Divine.

That night, the boy did not pray as an obligation. He did not recite words by rote or glance at the clock. He poured out his heart.

He cried.

He pleaded.

He begged.

With a child’s pure sincerity, he spoke to Hashem as one speaks to a parent – honestly, desperately, without hesitation. There was no theology in his words, no carefully crafted phrases. Only raw emotion. Only love. Only fear of losing the one person who meant everything to him.

Hour after hour, he remained there, refusing to leave, refusing to be comforted. Others came and went, their prayers rising and fading into the night, but the boy stayed. The darkness stretched on, yet he clung to hope with a stubborn, unwavering faith that defied reason. Somewhere deep inside, he believed that he was being heard.

As dawn began to break, the boy turned to his father once more. “Take me back,” he said. “I want to see Mommy.”

They returned to the hospital, walking through corridors that had only hours earlier felt like passageways of despair. The boy’s heart pounded as they approached her room. He braced himself for what he might find.

But when the door opened, the world shifted once again.

His mother was sitting up.

Color had returned to her face, replacing the dread of the night before. Her eyes, once dimmed by pain, now shone with life. When she saw her son, she smiled, a real smile, full of warmth and love, and reached out to him.

The boy ran to her, overcome with emotion. This was not the scene he had prepared for. This was not what the doctors had said would happen.

Moments later, the doctors themselves arrived, drawn by reports that made no sense. They examined her again and again, their expressions shifting from confusion to disbelief. The tests were repeated. The results were scrutinized.

The cancer – gone.

Completely gone.

There was no medical explanation. No treatment had been administered overnight that could account for such a change. No procedure, no drug, no intervention. The disease that had ravaged her body had simply… vanished.

For the doctors, there was only one word they could offer, though even that felt insufficient: miraculous.

But if you were to ask the young boy what had happened, he would not hesitate. To him, there was no mystery at all. He knew exactly what had taken place.

He had asked.

And Hashem had listened.

Stories like this stir something deep within us, yet they also challenge us. The Talmud is filled with accounts of great sages whose prayers seemed to pierce the heavens, whose supplications carried a weight and power that could alter reality itself. We read of their lives with awe, almost placing them in a category far removed from our own.

But then we return to our daily prayers, our routine visits to shul, our hurried recitations, and a quiet doubt creeps in. Are we being heard? Are our words reaching anywhere at all? Or are we, as some cynically wonder, simply speaking to a wall?

It is a question that lingers, even among those of deep faith.

And yet, there are moments, both ancient and modern, that gently push back against that doubt.

Years ago, a remarkable study was conducted at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City by researchers at the Mid America Heart Institute. Nearly a thousand heart patients were involved. Some were randomly assigned to a group for whom prayers would be offered daily by strangers – people who knew nothing about them beyond their first names. Neither the patients nor the doctors treating them were aware of who was being prayed for, or even that such a study was taking place.

The results were striking. Those who were prayed for showed measurable improvement, recovering more quickly, requiring fewer interventions, and, in some cases, surviving against the odds. Dr. James O’Keefe, one of the lead researchers, summarized the findings with careful humility: Prayer, he said, “might help.”

“Might help.” Such cautious language is the hallmark of science. It leaves room for uncertainty, for variables not yet understood.

But for those willing to see beyond the data, it also leaves room for something more.

Perhaps prayer is not about formulas or guarantees. Perhaps it is not a transaction where the right words produce the desired outcome. Instead, it may be something far more profound – a connection, a reaching out, and a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles.

And perhaps, just perhaps, it is heard.

There is something uniquely powerful about the prayers of a child. Watch a young child daven, and you will see a kind of purity that is difficult to replicate in adulthood. There is no self-consciousness, no overthinking. Just a simple, unshakable belief that Hashem is there, listening, caring.

It is not that children are closer to Heaven in any measurable sense. It is that they have not yet built the barriers that so often distance us, the skepticism, the distractions, the quiet voice that questions whether our words matter.

The young boy at the Kotel did not know about theological debates or philosophical arguments. He did not analyze the nature of Divine intervention. He simply believed.

And that belief moved him to pray with every fiber of his being.

We, too, have that ability, though we often forget it. We rush through our tefillot, our minds elsewhere, our words lacking the depth they once might have held. Yet the potential remains unchanged. The door is still open.

The next time you stand in shul, siddur in hand, consider the power that lies within those moments. Not as an abstract idea, but as a real possibility. Speak, not just with your lips, but with your heart. Allow yourself, even briefly, to recapture that childlike sincerity.

Because whether or not we fully understand how it works, one truth continues to echo through stories like this, through ancient texts and modern experiences alike:

A heartfelt prayer is never just words.

And sometimes, it can change everything.

Share this article on WhatsApp: