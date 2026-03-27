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This Pesach, I’m hosting my parents, in‑laws, and children with their spouses. It’s truly beautiful, but it’s also financially overwhelming. In addition to the cost of Pesach (which is a one-time annual expense), my spouse and I help support our parents throughout the year, contribute to our newly married kids’ expenses, and cover college costs for our son. As a result, we save very little for ourselves and feel stretched incredibly thin. Do you have any guidance on how to manage this financial strain with so many people relying on us and still needing to protect our own financial well‑being?

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As Pesach approaches, Jewish families across the country are preparing for their Seders, often bringing together multiple generations around one table. Part of the beauty of the holiday is the transmission of our story from parents and grandparents to children and grandchildren, demonstrating the continuity of the Jewish people across thousands of years.

Alongside that beauty, lies a quieter, more complicated reality that many families experience but rarely discuss openly. While hosting multiple generations is a privilege, it can also create significant financial strain. This tension is particularly acute for those in what financial planners call the “sandwich generation.” This isn’t a demographic defined by age but by circumstance. It’s the cohort of people who are simultaneously supporting aging parents and launching their own children into adulthood. They are the ones everyone turns to financially.

Below are some suggestions on how folks in this demographic can navigate these challenges and plan for their own financial futures.

Understanding the Sandwich Generation: Within the Jewish community, the sandwich generation dynamic can be even more pronounced than in other cultures. Values such as kibbud av va’em and the importance of supporting children as they build their lives are deeply ingrained. These are not obligations people take lightly. However, the financial reality of trying to do everything for everyone can create a precarious situation.

If you give too much of your financial resources to others, you risk undermining your own future. Ironically, this can lead to becoming financially dependent on your children down the line, perpetuating the very cycle you were trying to prevent. The challenge is not whether to help, but how to help in a sustainable way.

Start With a Clear Financial Picture: The first step is understanding the full financial landscape for both yourself and your parents. For aging parents, this means taking a detailed look at their income sources, including Social Security, pensions, or retirement savings. Next, consider whether their home is paid off and what their ongoing expenses are. Identifying whether there is a shortfall and how large it is can help you plan more effectively.

Many families avoid these conversations because they are uncomfortable. However, delaying them only makes the situation more difficult later, especially if a health issue or financial emergency arises. Clarity allows for proactive decision-making rather than reactive scrambling.

Managing Parental Expenses: If your parents require financial assistance, it is necessary to examine their expenses closely. This may involve difficult but practical decisions, such as downsizing a home, reducing the number of vehicles, or eliminating services they no longer use. If you are helping finance your parents’ lifestyle, it is appropriate to have a say in shaping that lifestyle in a way that is sustainable.

Planning for Long-Term Care: One of the most significant financial risks for the sandwich generation is long-term care. Traditional long-term care insurance is often prohibitively expensive for older individuals or unavailable due to health issues. Alternative solutions, such as hybrid life insurance or annuity-based products, may offer partial protection, but they are not always feasible. If those options are not available, families should begin exploring Medicaid planning well in advance. Waiting until care is urgently needed can result in unnecessary stress, higher out-of-pocket costs, and fewer options.

Long-term care planning is not just about finances. It is also about preserving dignity and ensuring that parents receive appropriate care.

The Importance of Estate Planning: Estate planning is another critical, and often overlooked, component. Without proper legal documents, such as powers of attorney, healthcare directives, wills, and trusts, adult children may find themselves unable to assist their parents when it matters most. Financial institutions will not allow access to accounts without proper authorization, regardless of family relationships.

These documents should be put in place early, reviewed periodically, and updated as needed. Waiting too long can be risky, particularly if a parent develops cognitive impairment and is no longer able to execute legal documents.

Housing and Living Arrangements: Families also need to think carefully about where aging parents will live. Aging in place may require costly home modifications, such as ramps, stair lifts, or accessible bathrooms. These decisions are best made proactively, not in the middle of a crisis.

Helping Children Become Independent: While supporting parents is often unavoidable due to their inability to reenter the workforce and earn an income, the same is not always true for adult children. At a certain point, children need to become financially independent. Continuing to subsidize their lifestyle indefinitely is not only financially draining but can also be counterproductive from an educational and developmental standpoint. If your children can work, they should be encouraged to contribute to their own expenses. This does not mean cutting them off abruptly. A more effective approach is to establish a clear, gradual transition plan over one to three years. During that time, financial support can be reduced in stages, giving them time to adjust and build independence.

This is not only financially responsible; it is also good chinuch. Teaching children to live within their means is one of the most valuable lessons you can provide.

Build and Maintain an Emergency Fund: When you are supporting multiple generations, unexpected expenses are almost inevitable. Without an emergency fund, those expenses may lead to borrowing, which can quickly compound financial stress. This is why it is imperative for the questioner to always maintain a cash cushion, which will provide a critical safety net when an unexpected expense arises.

Pay Yourself First: One of the most important and most difficult principles for the sandwich generation is paying yourself first. Before allocating money to discretionary expenses and family, it is essential to prioritize your own long-term financial security, particularly retirement savings. Failing to save for your own future increases the likelihood that you will eventually need financial support from your children. By taking care of yourself now, you are ultimately protecting your family from that burden.

Whenever possible, make full use of tax-advantaged retirement accounts and employer matching contributions. These benefits can significantly enhance long-term savings.

Know What to Cut: When finances are tight, not all goals can be prioritized equally. Some expenses, while desirable, may need to be reduced or eliminated. For example, paying for college should take a back seat if you are not adequately saving for retirement. There are many ways to finance education, but no equivalent for funding retirement. Similarly, discretionary expenses such as frequent dining out, luxury vehicles, or expensive vacations may need to be scaled back. Making these adjustments can free up cash flow and provide some much-needed breathing room.

Invest Wisely and Manage Debt Thoughtfully: Saving money is only part of the equation. How those savings are invested also matters. Being overly conservative, such as keeping long-term retirement funds in cash or short-term bonds, can significantly limit growth over time. A thoughtful investment strategy that balances risk and return is essential.

Additionally, debt management is equally important. Instead of focusing solely on monthly payments, consider the total cost of borrowing. Long-term loans, such as extended car financing, often result in significantly higher interest costs. When purchasing a home, it is wise to focus on what you truly need rather than the maximum you can afford. Rising costs for insurance, maintenance, and taxes can add up quickly.

There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Solution: Every family is different. Financial situations, family dynamics, and personal values all play a role in shaping the right approach. However, the underlying principle remains the same: Supporting others should not come at the expense of your own long-term stability.

Pesach is a time of reflection, gratitude, and continuity. Sitting at a table surrounded by multiple generations is a powerful reminder of what truly matters. With thoughtful planning, honest conversations, and disciplined financial decisions, it is possible to honor those responsibilities while also protecting your own future. That balance is not easy to achieve, but it is essential.

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