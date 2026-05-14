Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As we draw nearer to the conclusion of our Sefira countdown, our thoughts are turning increasingly often to the culmination of these seven weeks of waiting, namely waiting for Shavuos. And, as we make our preparations for the holiday, we come to realize how different Shavuos is from any other chag.

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In the Torah, we are commanded to celebrate Pesach on the 15th of Nissan. Similarly, we are commanded to celebrate Sukkos on a specific day in Tishrei. The Torah spells out for us exactly when we must celebrate these two regalim. But the third regel is not given a specific date in the calendar for absolutely no mention is made of the fact that Shavuos falls on the sixth day of Sivan. All we are told is that we must celebrate Shavuos fifty days after Pesach. What an unusual way to pinpoint a festival!

Likewise, the Torah tells us the primary reasons we celebrate the other regalim. We celebrate Pesach to commemorate the night when Hashem was, “Posach al batei Yisrael – Hashem passed over the houses of the Jews,” during the plague of Machas Bechoros (killing of the firstborn), the night of Yitzias Mitzrayim (going out from Egypt). We celebrate Sukkos to commemorate the “sukkos” that Hashem set up for us in the midbar (desert) to protect us – namely the Ananei HaKavod (Clouds of Glory).

But the reason given in the Torah for celebrating Shavuos is not the ikar, the most important reason. The Torah tells us that it is a Chag Bikurim, a time when the first fruits were brought to the Beis HaMikdash. Nowhere is it stated that Shavuos is, “Z’man Matan Toraseinu – The Time of Giving of the Torah.”

Another difference we see is that other Yomim Tovim have at least one specific mitzvah pertaining to that, and only that, Yom Tov. Pesach has the mitzvah of matzah as well as “Sipur y’tzias Mitzrayim – Discussing at length the departure from Egypt.” Sukkos has the chiyuv (obligation) to eat in the sukkah as well as the Arba Minim, the lulav and esrog. Rosh Hashanah has the mitzvah of shofar. Shavuos does not have any specific mitzvah. Especially in our times (as opposed to the times of our Temple), when even the korban (ritual sacrifice) of the shtei halechem cannot be brought, Shavuos has no special mitzvah pertaining to it alone.

Furthermore, regarding the korban of shtei halechem, the two loaves, this was the only time that chometz was burned on the mizbe’ach (altar). No other korban is actual chometz. Additionally, Bnei Yisrael were not commanded to bring a korban chatas on Shavuos, yet on all the other holidays it is clearly stated.

Reb Eliezer also tells us that on Pesach and Sukkos it is perfectly all right for one to devote the whole of the Yom Tov to learning Torah. One is excused from the celebration of the chag if he immerses himself in Torah study. Ironically, on Shavuos a person is obligated to enjoy himself, to have simchas Yom Tov. So, we can see that there are many differences between Shavuos and the other chagim.

It is our responsibility to understand why Shavuos is set apart and to take these limudim (lessons) and to impress them upon our children and to everyone we know.

Shavuos celebrates the day Hashem gave Bnei Yisrael the Torah, the lekach tov, the most precious possession. It is different than the other two regalim in that during Pesach and Sukkos we celebrate ancient events. Even though these events affect our daily lives even now, they happened long ago.

As such, we use “external stimulants” to be able to feel and relive those times. We need the mitzvos of matzah and marror, sipur Yitzias Mitzrayim, and the sukkah to be able to experience the reasons for these Yomim Tovim, so that we can really feel that we ourselves were slaves in Egypt and Hashem took us out and surrounded us with Ananei HaKavod. “Adom nifal k’fi p’uloso – A person reacts and feels what he experiences and does.”

Matan Torah is not something that happened in ancient times. The Torah is viable and with us every day. Kabbalas HaTorah happens every day, as it says in Shema, “Asher Anochi m’tzav’cha hayom – As I (Hashem) commanded you today.” Rashi explains this to mean that we should feel deeply that the Torah is given to us each and every day. “Al t’hei b’einecha k’d’yukna y’shana – Don’t let it be in your eyes like an old decree.” It is a new decree, fresh every day. “B’chol yom v’yom y’hiyu b’einecha k’chadashos – Every day, it should be like new in your eyes.”

Since we experience Kabbalas HaTorah every day, we do not need a special mitzvah. We don’t need any “external stimulants” to help us relive the moment we received the Torah; we experience it every day. This is similar to what the Rishonim tell us about Shemini Atzeres: It does not have any special mitzvah either. What are we celebrating on that day? Simchas HaTorah! And we have no true simcha except for the simcha of the Torah. “Ein lonu shiur rak HaTorah hazos – We have nothing remaining but the Torah.” When we are m’sameach with the Torah, we do not need any other stimuli.

Rav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, zy”a, used this reasoning to explain that the Torah did not give any specific day for celebrating Shavuos, since every day of the year is Kabbalas HaTorah. The Torah has no set date. This is similar (in a way) to the celebrations of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day for we don’t have such days designated in our calendar since we are obligated in the mitzvah of Kibud Av v’Eim all year round and not just once yearly. Likewise, Kabbalas HaTorah is experienced 365 days a year and not once annually.

Reb Yisroel Salanter, zt”l, zy”a, takes this point a step further. He explains that the Torah was given to us in the midbar so that it would have no specific place. As a result, no one can claim an exemption from learning and following the Torah because they were not in the actual place of its giving. So, the Torah has no set time and no set place.

Reb Moshe continues along this vein and tells us that, in the Kodesh HaKadoshim (the holiest place in the Sanctuary of the Temple), there was no room allocated for the Aron. (We realize this when we look carefully at the dimensions given to us in the Torah. There was not enough square footage for the Aron to have an actual place.) The Aron stood in the Holy of Holies only because of a neis (miracle). Why was that? We know that Hashem does prefer not to go out of His way to make a neis. Thus, when Hashem was giving the measurements to Moshe, He could have enlarged the Kodesh HaKadoshim and made room for the Aron.

The fact that the Aron had no designated area within the Mishkan teaches us a valuable lesson. Torah does not have a set place. It can be found anywhere. It should be found everywhere. And this is why the Torah does not call Shavuos, “Z’man Matan Toraseinu,” because, once again, every day is the day we are given the Torah.

(In Mesechtas Rosh Hashanah, the M’forshim tell us that this is why Rosh Hashanah is not called Yom Hadin, the Day of Judgement, as well, because a person should feel that every day he is being judged. As it says, “Adom nidon b’chol yom – A person is judged at all times.”)

Shavuos differs from Sukkos and Pesach in one other way as well. Both Sukkos and Pesach are long holidays, each lasting seven days. Shavuos lasts only one day (not including the extra day added to Yom Tov because we are in galus). The reason for this is because both Sukkos and Pesach commemorate an act which took seven days to complete. We went out of Mitzrayim in one day. Still, it was not until seven days later that the Bnei Yisrael crossed the Yam Suf and saw all the Egyptians drowned and washed ashore on the other side. It was only then that the Yitzia (departure) was complete. Likewise, it was not until a week after we left Mitzrayim, a week of running through the desert being shielded from the Egyptians’ arrows by the Ananei Hakavod, that we were actually free of the Mitzrim for good.

However, Kabbalas HaTorah started and was completed in a single day. We are therefore only commanded to commemorate that day with a single day of Yom tov. The Sefer HaTodaah teaches us a Sifri on Parshas R’ei. There, the Torah says, “Bo u’rei – Come and see…,” how much Hashem worries about the money of Klal Yisrael. See how much Hashem cares about our parnassah (livelihoods). Consider that Shavuos takes place at harvest time. Had Hashem obligated us to celebrate a weeklong holiday, the crops would not have been harvested on time and thus would have been ruined. So, financially Bnei Yisrael would have been ruined.

Since it would be too difficult for us to have a long chag at this time, Hashem designated only one day so that we would not suffer as a result. “Chas HaKadosh Baruch Hu al m’monam shel Yisrael – Hashem is always looking out for our benefit,” financial or otherwise. After all, we are Hashem’s chosen nation, and He cares about us and loves us. “Habocheir b’amo Yisrael b’ahava – Hashem chooses Yisrael His people with love.” Shavuos is only one day so that it does not adversely affect us economically and agriculturally.

Many foolish people feel that the Torah is outdated; that it doesn’t keep up with the times. However, Hashem gives us the Torah every day, hayom. Hashem knows the future; He foresaw and foresees all. In the Torah we can find all the answers to all our questions, even our modern-day questions. Hashem provided for everything, including a man on the moon, laser surgery, genetic coding, voice activation technology, artificial intelligence and all other innovative achievements and advancements.

In the blessing of the Torah we say, “Asher bachar banu…v’nasan lonu… – Who chose us and… Who gave to us….” Past tense! However, we end off the beracha with, “Nosein HaTorah – Who gives the Torah.” Present tense! This is, again, to strengthen the point that Hashem is giving the Torah to us daily.

On the other Yomim Tovim, Bnei Yisrael were commanded to bring a communal korban chatas. Not so on Shavuos for the M’forshim tell us, “Kol ham’kabel alov ohl Torah, mavirin mimenu kol chatav – Whomever accepts upon himself the yoke of Torah is forgiven for all of his sins.” So, if we truly accept the Torah on Shavuos, we have no need for a korban chatas as we are free of sin!

Shavuos is an especially significant time for Bnei Torah, those who learn in kollel and yeshivas, those who endeavor to work and learn when they can, and those who send their children to yeshivas. For these people, Shavuos has a special meaning. On this day, the Gemara in Masechtas Pesachim (78b) tells us that Rav Yoseif asked his household to prepare him the most sumptuous meal possible, an igla tilsa, which in our days might conceivably equal fillet mignon or a fabulous cowboy steak. Rav Yoseif would say, “E lo hayoma d’ka gorim kama Yoseif ika b’shuka – If it weren’t for this day which caused me to be different, I would be like many other ‘Yoseifs’ in the marketplace.” Likewise, a doctor celebrates the anniversary of the day he or she was given their degree or like a lawyer celebrates the day he or she passed the bar, so too Bnei Torah should celebrate the day we were given the Torah, the “special something” which caused us to be set apart.

Torah should hold such a strong place in our hearts that we could not survive without it. Reb Yochanan, who lost ten children, remained full of emunah and bitachon (faith and trust) so much so that he used to go out and provide comfort to other unfortunate parents who lost children. However, when his chavrusa Reish Lakish died, Reb Yochanan could not stand the loss of Torah and his distress was deep. Even after the great Reb Elazar ben P’dos became his new chavrusa and would reinforce to Reb Yochanan that all his views were correct, even bringing him proof to that effect, Reb Yochanan could not be comforted. Proof from his chavrusa that he was right was just not what Reb Yochanan wanted to hear. Previously, every time he made a statement to Reish Lakish, Reish Lakish would ask him 24 questions on that statement. In turn, Reb Yochanan would reply with 24 new answers. In this way, Torah was beautified and grew greatly. Ultimately, Reb Yochanan was so grief stricken that he too was soon niftar.

Let us look at the Torah as that one most important thing. “Achas sha’alti… shivti b’veis Hashem – One thing I ask of Hashem, that I should be able to dwell in the house of Hashem.” We pray that we should dwell whenever possible in the batei medrashim, in the yeshivas or by the dining room table in the home, and learn Torah all the days of our lives, and that Limud, Harbotzas, Hachzakas HaTorah, Learning, Spreading, and Strengthening Torah be the goal we strive for all the days of our lives.

In that merit, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful!

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