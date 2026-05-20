When Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially vetoed NYC Council Intro 175-B – a common-sense bill designed to establish protest buffer zones around educational institutions – he delivered a chilling message to every parent in the five boroughs: your child’s physical safety is secondary to the grievances of the radical left. The mayor’s refusal to protect students from targeted, organized harassment is a catastrophic failure of executive leadership. Now, the burden of basic municipal decency falls squarely on the New York City Council. They must immediately marshal the votes to override this shameful veto.

Advertisement





(We’d like to commend the UJA-Federation of New York for its strong campaign to remind citizens to urge their Council members to do the right thing.)

To fully grasp the political cowardice in play, one must look at exactly how Mayor Mamdani handled the Council’s broader public safety package. Faced with an overwhelming, veto-proof 44-5 vote for Intro 1-B – which mandates security buffer plans for houses of worship – the mayor begrudgingly signed it into law. But when it came to Intro 175-B, which extended those same necessary protections to schools, yeshivas, and universities, the mayor eagerly wielded his veto pen.

Why? Because protecting religious and educational sites from hostile encampments and screeching agitators infuriates his democratic socialist base. He signed the house of worship bill only because he mathematically had to. He killed the school bill because he knew the Council’s initial 30-19 vote fell just shy of a veto-proof supermajority, giving him the perfect opportunity to appease the professional protest class at the direct expense of the city’s youth.

In his veto message, Mamdani attempted to wrap his decision in the noble cloth of the First Amendment and labor rights.

But this is an insulting, deliberate distortion of both the law and reality. The First Amendment protects the right to peaceable assembly and petitioning the government; it does not grant adult activists the right to blockade the entrances of Jewish day schools, trap college students in campus libraries, or subject teenagers to a gauntlet of antisemitic vitriol just to get to their morning classes.

Nor does a buffer zone ban protests. It merely requires demonstrators to take a few dozen steps back from the school gates so that students can learn without being subjected to organized physical intimidation. By vetoing this measure, Mayor Mamdani explicitly erased the line between protected political expression and mob agitators who treat our campuses as their personal revolutionary playgrounds, knowing that City Hall has their back.

Council Speaker Julie Menin and the original 30 affirmative votes must stand their ground. They need just four more members to recognize the gravity of this moment, reject the mayor’s extremism, and cross the threshold to secure a two-thirds override.

New York City cannot function if its highest elected official refuses to protect the fundamental right to safely attend school. Now the City Council must demonstrate that they act as the shield for our students and override the veto.

Share this article on WhatsApp: