Word Prompt – CHOK – Shlomo Zuckier

The word chok comes from the shoresh chakak, meaning to chisel or cut something out. By extension, the word takes on the meaning of rule or something that is set. The Torah uses the word chok to refer to many laws, and Chazal explain that it refers specifically to laws that seem arbitrary (e.g., shaatnez, eating pork, Sa’ir La’azazel), as in its formulation “I (G-d) set (chakaktiv) this law, and you have no permission to question it” (Yoma 67b).

There is a major debate between Rashi and Ramban over the nature of chok. Rashi comments on the pasuk “Es chukosai tishmoru” (Vayikra 19:19) that there is no reason for kil’ayim or any other chok, while Ramban disagrees, asserting that there is a reason, just we may not be able to access it. While this sounds like a minuscule difference, it actually reflects a much broader question: Does Hashem have a reason for everything, and that is why we follow the Torah? Or does Hashem decide some things arbitrarily, but we follow them anyway because Hashem said so? (Side note: This largely correlates to the Euthyphro question.)

Shemos 15:25 teaches that, at Marah, Hashem gave Bnei Yisrael “chok u’mishpat.” Rashi says there were three laws given at this time: Shabbos, Parah Adumah, and Dinim. Why these three? My teacher Rav Amital explained: One important mitzvah in relation to Hashem (Shabbos), one important interpersonal mitzvah (establishing a legal system), and one mitzvah with no discernable logic – Parah Adumah. He also advised that ba’alei teshuvah should begin their observance by picking one mitzvah of each of these three categories.