A mother once brought her son to Mahatma Gandhi and asked, “Please tell my son to stop eating sugar. He eats too much and won’t listen to me.”

Gandhi said, “Bring him back in two weeks.”

When they returned, Gandhi gently told the boy, “You should stop eating sugar. It is not good for you.”

The mother asked, “Why didn’t you tell him that before?”

Gandhi replied, “Because two weeks ago, I was still eating sugar.”

When mussar is given without self-examination, it becomes criticism. But when we can honestly say, “I struggle with this too,” or “I am working on this myself,” it becomes an invitation for shared growth.

Before giving someone mussar, ask yourself if you’re helping them improve, or easing your own irritation? Are you seeking their growth, or your need to feel right?

“When I was young, I wanted to change the world. When I grew older, I tried to change my city… then my family… Now I realize – I must change myself” (commonly attributed to R. Israel Salanter).

That is the heart of mussar – true change begins with ourselves.

