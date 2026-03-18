Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I am very fortunate to have lived in West Hempstead for the past 25+ years, which means I got to engage regularly with a genuine, amazing rav: Rabbi Yehudah Kelemer. His fifth yahrzeit was just last month. So, when you say the word rav, it’s his face, smile and warmth that spring to my mind. Perhaps you have heard of him, too? The stories about him are legendary!

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But it’s frustrating. The stories don’t really capture the personality of who he was and what his impact was on me, my family, and community. There were many hespedim written about him, and a book published. But they just don’t do him justice. How could words capture his empathy? Wisdom? The way he made you feel like you were oh-so-important and valued?

So, I am now-rav-less. I have rabbis, and they are wonderful. But to me, he will always be that singular, remarkable rav.

For those years, I got to see and understand what a true rav, perhaps what a true gadol was. That experience has utterly shaped my understanding of what a human can truly aspire to be.

We miss you, Rav Kelemer.

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