Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A Jewish tradition I’ve always found incredibly beautiful is the yahrzeit celebration and its candle. Over the years I’ve spoken at many yahrzeits and hosted many as well. And the message that always stays with me is this:

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In Judaism, we are never forgotten. King Solomon writes in Proverbs 20:27: “The soul of a person is the candle of G-d.”

A flame is the perfect metaphor for the soul. A candle never stands still. It constantly flickers upward. The Baal Shem Tov explains that a flame is always being pulled in two directions: it clings to the wick for fuel while reaching upward toward its source. That’s exactly what a soul does in this world. Part of us lives here in the material physical world. Part of us is always reaching higher for our spiritual source.

On a yahrzeit, we are commemorating something one step deeper. After 120, the body may no longer be here, but a person’s actions, deeds, influence, and light still remains. I find that incredibly hopeful because even if we don’t get to see all the generations that come after us, somehow, through the lives we touch, we are still part of their story. That’s the power of our souls.

And that’s the beauty of a yahrzeit tradition everlasting, ever connecting!

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