Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Judaism has a counterintuitive take on anniversaries: we mark the day someone left the world, not the day they arrived. No yahrzeit for birthdays. The rabbis had their reasons, and they’re better than you’d think.

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The Talmud (Shabbat 153a) quotes Koheles: “The day of death is better than the day of birth.” Sounds morbid until you hear the metaphor. At birth, nobody knows how the story ends. At death, the ledger is complete. You don’t celebrate a ship launching. You celebrate it arriving at port.

The Maharal of Prague sharpened this: a birthday is pure potential, unearned and uncertain. A yahrzeit marks a finished life, every mitzvah performed, every struggle survived, every choice made. That’s worth commemorating.

And here’s the kicker. Yahrzeit isn’t really about death at all. It’s about the totality of a life, viewed from the only vantage point where you can finally see the whole thing.

Birth is a rough draft. Death is the published edition.

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