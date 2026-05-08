Photo Credit: Jewish Press

What defines a Jew? It is a question as old as our people themselves, and yet it remains as urgent and relevant today as ever. Is Jewish identity something we inherit passively, a status conferred at birth by virtue of having a Jewish mother? Or is it something we must actively earn, shaped and defined by how we live, how we act, and how we carry ourselves in the world?

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At first glance, Jewish law seems to offer a clear answer. A Jew is someone born to a Jewish mother, regardless of personal observance or belief. That status is immutable. One cannot simply opt out. And yet, to stop there would be to miss a deeper and more demanding truth embedded within our tradition. Jewish identity may begin at birth, but it does not end there. It calls for something more – something ongoing, something lived.

The Torah itself reflects this tension. In one place, we are told, “For you are a holy people to Hashem, and Hashem has chosen you to be for Him a treasured nation above all the peoples on the face of the earth.” It is a powerful declaration of uniqueness, of chosenness, of inherent sanctity. It suggests that there is something essential and unchanging about the Jewish people.

Yet elsewhere, in a seemingly contradictory tone, the Torah reminds us: “Not because of your righteousness are you coming to possess this land… but because of the wickedness of these nations, and in order to fulfill the oath that Hashem swore to your forefathers.” Here, the emphasis shifts. Our place in the land, and perhaps even our status, is not presented as a reward for virtue, but as a consequence of history and Divine promise.

Taken together, these passages force us to confront an uncomfortable but necessary question: if our chosenness is not rooted in our righteousness, then what is expected of us? Are we merely beneficiaries of a legacy, or are we meant to rise to meet it?

The answer, it would seem, lies in embracing both aspects of our identity. To be a Jew is not only to be born into a covenant, but also to live in accordance with it. It is not enough to carry the title; one must embody its meaning. Our actions, our ethics, and our behavior are not secondary to our identity; they are integral to it.

This dual responsibility carries weight. The Jewish people have long understood themselves to be held to a higher standard. We are commanded to be “a light unto the nations,” a model of moral clarity and spiritual purpose. When we live with integrity, compassion, and honesty, we fulfill that mission. But when we fall short, when we act dishonestly in business, when we mistreat others, when we abandon the values we claim to uphold, we do more than fail personally. We create a chillul Hashem, a desecration of G-d’s name. In doing so, we undermine not only our own identity, but the very purpose for which we were chosen.

And yet, in speaking about chosenness, we must be careful not to misunderstand its implications. To be chosen does not mean that others are unworthy. It does not imply that the rest of humanity is somehow lesser or undeserving of dignity and respect. On the contrary, one of the most profound teachings in our tradition is that all human beings are created in the image of G-d.

The Talmud offers a striking illustration of this idea. When the Egyptians drowned in the sea as the Israelites escaped, the Jewish people sang songs of praise. The angels, too, wished to join in the celebration. But G-d rebuked them, saying, “The work of My hands is drowning in the sea and you wish to sing?” In that moment, the triumph of justice was tempered by the sorrow of loss. Even the downfall of the enemy was not a cause for unrestrained joy, because they, too, were G-d’s creations.

This teaching carries profound implications. It reminds us that G-d’s compassion is not limited to one people alone. While there may be a unique relationship between G-d and the Jewish people, there is also a universal bond that connects G-d to all of humanity. Every life has value. Every person reflects something of the Divine.

Unfortunately, this is a lesson that is sometimes forgotten. There are instances, even within our own communities, where non-Jews are spoken of with disdain or dismissed with derogatory language. Such attitudes are not only morally troubling; they are fundamentally at odds with the very Torah we claim to uphold. To degrade another human being is to disregard the image of G-d within them.

It is worth remembering that our own origins are more complex than we might assume. Adam was not Jewish. Neither was Noah. Even Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob lived before the formal giving of the Torah at Sinai. In a sense, the Jewish people as a nation began not with an individual, but with a collective moment standing together at Sinai and accepting the Torah. That shared commitment, that willingness to enter into a covenant, is what truly defined us.

In that light, humility becomes essential. Our identity is not a badge of superiority, but a call to responsibility. We were not chosen to look down on others, but to elevate ourselves and, through our example, elevate the world.

To be a Jew, then, is to live with a constant awareness of both privilege and obligation. It is to recognize that while our status may be inherited, our worth is demonstrated. It is to understand that how we treat others – Jew and non-Jew alike – is a reflection of our faith and our values.

And perhaps most importantly, it is to teach this understanding to the next generation. Our children must grow up not only knowing that they are part of a chosen people, but also what that truly means. They must learn that every person they encounter carries within them a spark of the Divine. That respect, kindness, and dignity are not optional; they are essential.

In the end, the question is not simply “Who is a Jew?” but “What kind of a Jew will we be?” The answer lies not only in our lineage alone, but also in how we interact with all people and the example we set for others.

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