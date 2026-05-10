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Dear Dr. Yael,

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I am writing for guidance regarding my teenage brother, who struggles with significant mood swings.

Baruch Hashem, my marriage is going well, and we have worked hard to build a stable and peaceful home. Because my parents are not currently able to provide consistent support, my brother has been living with us.

During the week he is in yeshiva, but he spends almost every Shabbos in our home with our young children. While we want to support him and offer him that stability, we are also concerned about maintaining a calm and positive environment for our family.

We are unsure how much responsibility to take on, what boundaries are appropriate to set, and how to respond to his moods when he is with us.

Could you please advise us on how to handle this situation in a way that is both supportive to him and protective of our home?

Sincerely,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You are in a complicated position, and it makes sense that you feel unsure how to balance your care for your brother with your responsibility to your own family.

Let’s start with something important: your brother is not your child. You can be kind, supportive, and welcoming, but you cannot take on the role of parent, therapist, or rescuer. When siblings step into that role, it often creates more instability for everyone involved, including the person they’re trying to help.

At the same time, your home needs to feel safe, calm, and predictable for your children. That is not negotiable and should be your number one priority.

So, the goal here is not “How do we fix my brother?” but rather, “How do we run our home in a healthy way while my brother is part of it?”

Here are a few ideas that can be helpful:

Set clear and calm expectations. Before Shabbos, it’s appropriate to let him know what behavior is expected in your home (e.g., respectful speech, no outbursts, appropriate interaction with the children, etc.). This shouldn’t be said in the heat of the moment, but ahead of time, in a calm and matter-of-fact way.

Decide your boundaries in advance. What will you do if he has a mood episode in your home? Will you ask him to step out? Go for a walk? Return to yeshiva early? Will you take your family and go for a walk so he can calm down? You and your spouse should be on the same page about this before it happens, so you are not reacting emotionally in the moment.

Don’t walk on eggshells. It’s a mistake to rearrange your entire household to prevent his moods. That actually reinforces the instability. Your home should continue to run with normal structure, routine, and expectations.

Encourage outside support. If his mood swings are significant, this is bigger than what a sister can manage. He should ideally be evaluated by a qualified mental health professional. Conditions such as depression or bipolar disorder sometimes emerge in the teenage years, and proper support can make a real difference.

Protect your children. If his behavior ever becomes frightening, unpredictable, or emotionally unsafe for your children, you will need to reassess how often he stays with you or under what conditions. This is not a punishment, rather, it is responsible parenting.

Stay kind, but not over-responsible. You can offer warmth, a listening ear, and a stable environment, but your brother’s choices and emotional regulation are not yours to control. You can try to ask your brother to step out with you if he seems to be struggling and ask him lovingly how you can help him feel calmer, but he also needs to take responsibility for his own behaviors.

You are doing something generous and very special by opening your home to your brother. However, it has to be done in a way that preserves your own family’s stability. Healthy boundaries will help make this support possible. Please seek out professional help if you need assistance with maintaining healthy boundaries or more guidance in regards to how to best deal with your brother. Hatzlacha with navigating this difficult situation!

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