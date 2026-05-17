Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael,

Advertisement





I am married to a woman who always feels the need to be right. I genuinely try to support and build her up, but this dynamic can be very challenging. She has a hard time admitting when she’s wrong or taking responsibility for mistakes. Can you help me understand why some people feel such a strong need to be right, and how I can better handle this in our relationship?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

What you’re describing is a difficult but very common relationship dynamic. When someone feels they must always be right, it’s rarely about the facts themselves, rather, it’s usually about what being “right” represents emotionally.

To understand this more deeply, it helps to look at what’s happening beneath the surface in moments when someone resists being “wrong.”

For some people, being wrong doesn’t register as a simple, everyday human experience. To them, it feels like a personal exposure. Instead of thinking, “I made a mistake,” their internal reaction is closer to, “This says something bad about me.” That leap, from behavior to identity, is what makes the moment feel threatening.

This is often shaped early. If someone grew up in an environment where mistakes were met with criticism, embarrassment, or withdrawal of approval, they may have learned, consciously or unconsciously, that being wrong leads to disconnection or shame. Over time, the mind builds a kind of defense system: avoid being wrong at all costs. Not because of arrogance, but because it feels unsafe.

There can also be a strong link between being right and feeling in control. If your wife experiences uncertainty or anxiety, holding onto “rightness” may help her feel steady. Admitting fault, in contrast, can feel like losing footing – like the situation (or even the relationship) is slipping out of her control.

Another layer is fear of judgment. If she believes that mistakes will lead you (or others) to see her as less capable, less intelligent, or less worthy, she may instinctively defend her position, even when part of her knows she might be wrong. In that moment, she’s not just arguing a point; she’s protecting how she’s perceived.

All of this can happen very quickly and automatically. By the time you’re in a disagreement, her reaction may already be in motion. This may be less of a deliberate choice and more a well-practiced reflex.

Seeing it through this lens doesn’t mean excusing the behavior or minimizing its impact on you. But, if you can recognize that what looks like stubbornness on the outside may actually be a form of self-protection on the inside, you may be less frustrated and upset when your wife behaves in this way.

That shift in understanding can change how you respond. Instead of meeting defensiveness with more pressure (which usually escalates things), you can aim to lower the emotional stakes. The less the moment feels like a test of her worth, the less she may feel the need to defend it.

At the same time, your experience still matters. You can hold both truths: that her reactions may be protective, and that the dynamic is difficult for you. Approaching it with that balance, empathy without self-erasure, tends to be more effective than trying to “win” the point or force an admission of fault.

Over time, what helps most is creating a relationship environment where being imperfect doesn’t carry such a heavy emotional cost. That’s what gradually makes it safer for someone to say, “You’re right. I got that wrong,” without feeling diminished by it. In order to do this, you will need to try to soften responses. Instead of saying “you’re wrong” try saying “I can see why you see it that way. From my side, it looked like….” Instead of saying “that doesn’t make sense,” try saying, “I also mixed this up once before let’s double check to make sure we got it right.” Letting small things go will also help your wife feel less vulnerable.

It is important to recognize that constantly trying to prove who is right can create a cycle where both partners feel unheard. When discussions turn into debates, the real issue, namely how each of you feels, often gets lost.

Instead of focusing on correcting her, try shifting the conversation toward your experience. For example, you might say, “I’m not as concerned about who’s right here as I am about how this situation is affecting us.” This helps move the conversation away from winning and toward understanding.

It’s also helpful to model what it looks like to be comfortable being wrong. When you acknowledge your own mistakes calmly and without self-criticism, you create a safer emotional space in the relationship.

Boundaries are a must in this situation as well. You are not obligated to engage in endless arguments about right and wrong. It’s very reasonable to step back and say, “I want to talk about this, but not in a way that turns into a debate.” If your wife doesn’t let it go, you can try to walk away or tell her that you do not want to discuss this anymore.

Finally, it would be very helpful to address this negative pattern during a calm moment, rather than in the middle of a conflict. You can express to your wife that you value the relationship and want to find a healthier way to communicate when disagreements arise.

Change in this kind of dynamic doesn’t usually happen overnight, and it requires effort from both partners. However, by shifting how you respond, you can begin to influence the tone and direction of these interactions. If your wife is open to it, working with a couples therapist can also provide a structured and supportive space to break this pattern. Hatzlacha with this challenging situation!

Share this article on WhatsApp: