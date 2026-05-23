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Dear Dr. Yael,

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I am writing to you about my son who is a teenager. He’s a good learner and overall, a good boy, but recently I found out that he has started smoking. I am very worried about him and where this can lead.

The problem is that my husband also smokes, and he feels that our son just needs an escape from stress and pressure. He does not think it is such a big deal, but I feel differently. I am afraid that if we ignore it now, it could become a bigger problem later.

I do not want to push my son away or make him stop talking to me, but I also want him to understand that smoking is unhealthy and dangerous. Sometimes I am not sure how strict I should be or how to speak to him without causing arguments.

How should I handle this situation? And how can my husband and I work together better on this issue instead of giving mixed messages?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Parenting teenagers is rarely simple, especially when you are trying to balance guidance, discipline, understanding, and trust all at once.

It is important to remember that many teenagers experiment with smoking not because they are “bad kids,” but because they are curious, stressed, influenced by peers, or trying to feel more grown up. The fact that your son is a good learner and generally responsible is actually encouraging, it means he already has strengths and structure in his life that can help him make better choices moving forward.

At the same time, smoking is not something to dismiss. What begins as “an escape” can quickly become a habit and eventually an addiction. Teenagers often underestimate how difficult it is to stop once nicotine becomes part of their routine.

I would encourage you to approach your son calmly rather than with anger or panic. Try to have a conversation instead of an interrogation. Let him know you are concerned about his health and well-being. Come from a place of love and caring instead of a place of him feeling like you are angry and want to punish him. Teenagers are far more likely to open up when they feel heard instead of judged.

You might say something like: “I know growing up today comes with stress and pressure, and I want to understand what you’re going through. But I’m worried about the smoking because I care about you and your future.” It is important to try to explore what the cigarettes may represent. Is he dealing with anxiety? Social pressure? A need to fit in? Sometimes the smoking itself is only the symptom of something deeper.

As for your husband, this situation may require honest communication between the two of you. Your son is receiving mixed messages right now. While your husband may see smoking as harmless stress relief, your son also needs adults who model healthy coping skills. It would help greatly if the two of you could agree on a united message: understanding his stress while still discouraging unhealthy habits.

Most importantly, keep the relationship with your son open. Teens who feel safe talking to their parents are far more likely to make positive changes than teens who feel constantly criticized.

This is not a hopeless situation. With patience, consistency, and compassion, many teenagers do move away from these habits and toward healthier ways of coping. Yes, your husband’s smoking does complicate the situation, but you can still try to explain to your son how this is very dangerous for him and not a habit that you wanted him to pursue. Hatzlacha with this challenging situation and please seek professional help if these ideas are not enough to make a change.

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