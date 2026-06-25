I’m Allergic to Machlokes

In Pirkei Avos, Ben Zoma gives the famous definition, “Eizehu chacham? Halomeid mikol adam – Who is wise? He who can learn from every person.” This immediately begs the question: What can we learn from the rasha, the wicked person? The most accepted answer is, “We can learn what not to do!” This is very apparent in the story of Korach.

Rav Avigdor Miller, zt”l, zy”a, asks a powerful question. Rav Miller reminds us that Rashi says Korach was a pikei’ach, a very intelligent person. He was chosen by his peers to have the highest position that a person in Sheivet Levi can have: he was the bearer of the holy Aron, the Ark that was housed in the Holy of Holies.

To tell you how great Korach was, let me share with you a story of the great Yismach Moshe zt”l, zy”a. He revealed to his disciples that he was currently in his third visit to earth. In his first gilgul, he lived during the time of the desert. His disciples asked him if he was around at the time of the argument of Korach. When he replied that he was, they then asked him whose side he took. Yismach Moshe answered that he remained neutral. In shock, they incredulously asked how he didn’t instinctively take the side of Moshe Rabbeinu. He responded to them that they were only asking this question because they didn’t actually know Korach, and that they did not witness firsthand Korach’s greatness.

Rav Miller persists: If Korach was so great yet he nevertheless succumbed to the yetzer hara of machlokes, of fighting, what chance do we have? Rav Miller answers with a flourish, “We have Parshas Korach!” In other words, we have a lifetime to study Korach, learn from his mistakes, and condition ourselves in what to avoid.

Chazal teach us that the human court punishes at the age of thirteen. The Heavenly Court punishes at age twenty. But, for the sin of machlokes, even babies die. The very word machlokes is an anagram of the words cheilek maves, a portion of death. Chazal teach us, “Machlokes achas doche mei’ah parnasos – One fight can cost a hundred people their livelihoods.”

The Shevet Mussar says that on the day that Korach revolted against Moshe and Aharon, the mann didn’t fall. The day that we worshiped the Eigel, there was mann. During the tragedy of the meraglim, that caused the whole generation to die in the desert, there was mann. But, on the day of the machlokes of Korach, there was none. This is because substance comes from Heaven, and Heaven is a place of peace. As it says, “Oseh shalom bimromav,” [Hashem] makes peace in the Heavens. When there is machlokes, the Heavens don’t share beneficence with people. Thus, the pasuk says, “Hasam gevuleich shalom, cheilev chitim yasbi’eich – When there is peace within our borders, then the cream of wheat will satisfy us.”

During the Ten Days of Repentance, within the beracha of Sim Shalom in our Shemone Esrei, we add the request that we should be written in the sefer of Parnassah Tova. Rav Elya Svei, zt”l, zy”a, explains that the request for parnassah is inserted there because only where there is peace can we expect Heavenly assistance with our livelihoods. We see therefore how important it is to ensure that we stay far away from fighting with our spouse, our siblings, our neighbors, and our co-workers.

Rav Miller asks another profound question. If we learn from Korach that the earth swallows up baalei machlokes, fighters, how come we don’t read about sinkholes happening in many places? For sadly, we know that there is constant feuding in many homes and shuls. Rav Miller gives a frightening answer. He says that the ground does indeed open up, and many times people go to early graves because they got drawn into needless fights.

When my children were young, I told them that some people are allergic to bees and must be very careful around them. Other people are seriously allergic to nuts and must always be alert concerning the contents of every food item. I repeatedly taught my children, over and over again, that they are allergic to machlokes and inculcated them with the importance of avoiding fighting of any kind. Later in life, when they were approached to join in various kinds of revolutions, they always demurred, saying that their parents taught them never to get involved. This advice can save one’s life and the lives of one’s children.

We must know that machlokes is evil incarnate. On every day of Creation, Hashem remarked that what He made was “good,” except on the second day of Creation. Rashi explains that on the second day, He divided the upper waters and the lower waters, making the firmament, and division is not “good.” Another reason why it doesn’t say “good” on the second day is because Gehennom was created on the second day of Creation. The two reasons are connected, and this is why Korach was swallowed down to Hell, because Hell is the destination of people who engage in feuding.

The Medrash tells us that it is better to put an idol in the Beis HaMikdash than to fight with another Jew. It also teaches that a shul fraught with machlokes will end up being sold to be used as a church. My rebbe, HaRav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, zy”a, used to say that as bad as the situation might be, fighting will only make it worse. The yetzer hara will tell you, “This time is different: it’s a machlokes l’sheim Shamayim, for the sake of Heaven.” That’s for sure what Korach thought. Before swallowing the poison, make sure you ask a true Gadol before you join in any kind of fighting.

(I’d like to share with my dear readers that my wife, Mrs. Shoshy Weiss, LCSW-R, is, b’ezras Hashem, giving a six-week Zoom course starting July 7, 2026, on “IFS for Women.” You are invited to listen to a pre-recorded message at 732.661.8280 explaining the course. To register or to find out more, please call or text 845.270.3699, or check out her website at shoshyweissifstherapist.com.)

In the merit of our avoiding machlokes like the plague, even more so than Ebola, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.