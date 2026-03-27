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Shabbos HaGadol always arrives in the middle of a whirlwind. The week before Pesach is a blur of lists and crumbs, kashering and cooking, last‑minute errands and the quiet panic that maybe this year we won’t actually be ready. It’s a week of pressures as the strain of creating a perfect Yom Tov collides with limited time, limited energy, and the emotional weight we carry into every holiday.

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In the middle of all that comes Parshas Tzav. Tzav is a parsha of discipline, constancy, and quiet, steady avodah. How to tend a fire that never goes out, how to clear ashes before beginning again, how to stand in service with dignity and presence.

That is the unexpected gift of Shabbos HaGadol: It pairs the threshold of geulah with the parsha that teaches how to prepare for it. It reminds us that geulah is not only a moment of liberation. Before we become free, we must learn how to stand in our avodah.

The Fire that Never Goes Out

The first image Tzav gives us is the eish tamid, the constant fire on the mizbe’ach. It is not a dramatic blaze or a bonfire of inspiration. It is a flame that must be tended day after day, night after night, through routine, exhaustion, and the ordinary rhythms of life. The kohen’s job was not to ignite a new fire every morning. His job was to keep the existing one alive.

There is something grounding about that image in the week before Pesach. We are surrounded by fire. It is the fire of cleaning, cooking, burning chametz, deadlines, and expectations. But none of that is the eish tamid. Those are the fires of frenzy. The eish tamid is the fire of constancy. It is the flame that says: Geulah is not built on adrenaline. It is built on steadiness.

Before Bnei Yisrael could walk out of Mitzrayim, they had to learn how to tend to something that did not depend on mood or circumstance. They had to learn how to keep a flame alive even when life was chaotic. That is the quiet message of Shabbos HaGadol: In the middle of the whirlwind, we are asked to remember the fire that doesn’t flicker with every gust of wind, the fire of identity, faithfulness, showing up, being a Jew even when no one is applauding or inviting you in. That fire is ours to tend.

We have always understood this kind of fire. Spiritual life is sustained not by flashes of inspiration but by the small, repeated acts that keep a flame alive. Some describe the eish tamid as the inner flame of the soul. Others see it as a reminder that constancy itself is holy, that showing up again and again is its own form of courage.

Modern psychology says something similar: Identity is shaped more by what we do consistently than by what we do passionately. Meaning grows through daily commitments, not dramatic moments. Even the brain rewires itself through repetition. In other words, you become what you tend.

The week before Pesach, while our outer world is full of frantic fire, Tzav invites a quieter question: What inner flame am I tending? What part of me stays steady even when everything else is swirling? What does my avodah look like when no one is watching?

Because the truth is, the eish tamid is not only a fire on the mizbe’ach. It is the fire inside a person who refuses to let their identity be extinguished by exhaustion, disappointment, or exclusion. It is the fire of someone who keeps showing up – for Hashem, for their family, for themselves, even when others do not show up for them. That fire is ours to tend.

Clearing the Ashes Before Lighting a New Fire

If the eish tamid is the first avodah of Tzav, the second is terumas hadeshen, clearing the ashes. Every morning, before the kohen could add new wood or new offerings, he had to lift away the residue of yesterday’s fire. Not because the ashes were bad or the fire had failed, but because new avodah requires space. It’s a firm, unsentimental image, and it speaks directly to the emotional reality many of us carry into Pesach.

As the holiday approaches, most of us carry something that sits a little heavy: a disappointment we didn’t expect, a moment that left us feeling small, a place where we hoped to feel seen and didn’t. These are the quiet ashes that settle in the corners of the heart. Tzav reminds us that before the new fire can rise, the old residue has to be lifted away. Not denied. Not minimized. Just cleared, so we can stand upright again.

Some years, that work feels sharper than others. There are seasons when the gap between what we hoped for and what actually unfolded feels wider. There are times when we find ourselves on the outside of something we thought we’d be inside of. There are moments when we realize we’ve been carrying more emotional weight than we admitted to ourselves. These, too, are ashes. They are real, heavy, and human.

Tzav does not say, “Pretend they’re not there.” It says: lift them. Clear them. Make space for new fire. Not because the people involved deserve forgiveness, and not because the pain wasn’t real, but because we deserve to walk into geulah without carrying soot on our shoulders.

We are taught to treat those ashes with dignity. The kohen lifts them in special garments because the remnants of yesterday’s fire are still holy. They mattered. They did their job. But they cannot stay on the altar forever. Some describe ashes as the spiritual states we once needed but have outgrown: the fears, expectations, and disappointments that once shaped us but no longer define us. Clearing them is not erasure; it is honor. It is acknowledging what was without letting it take up the space meant for what will be.

In modern terms, it’s the emotional residue that lingers when something has weighed on us longer than it deserves to stay. Clearing space is not indulgent – it’s necessary. It is the quiet work of deciding what comes with us into the next chapter and what stays behind.

Perhaps that is why terumas hadeshen happens at dawn. It is the moment when night ends but day has not yet begun. It is the threshold where we choose what we carry forward and what we release.

We do not clear ashes because they are worthless – we clear them because they are finished.We do not clear ashes because the fire failed – we clear them because the fire succeeded. We do not clear ashes because we are trying to forget – we clear them because we are ready to begin again.

Standing in Avodah Before Standing in Freedom

The third image Tzav gives us is posture. The kohen stands at the mizbe’ach; the fire stands on the altar. The avodah is done standing upright, present, and steady. It is a physical stance that reflects an inner reality. Slaves do not stand like that. Slaves bend and shrink under the weight of other people’s choices. But Shabbos HaGadol is the Shabbos where Bnei Yisrael first practiced standing like free people while still in Mitzrayim. They were not free yet. They were not treated with dignity. And still, they stood: in mitzvah, in identity, in readiness for a future that had not yet arrived.

That is the avodah of Shabbos HaGadol: standing before freedom, standing before validation, standing before anyone else recognizes your worth. That is the avodah of anyone who has ever felt unseen or pushed to the margins. You stand anyway. You stand because your dignity is not dependent on someone else’s choices. You stand because your geulah is not waiting for their approval. You stand because Hashem asks you to walk out of Mitzrayim with your spine straight, your fire steady, and your heart clear.

We treat standing as intentional. The same root forms the word for our central prayer, reminding us that posture is presence. To stand is to claim your place in the world. It is to say: I am here, and I matter. Some describe the kohen’s stance as one of calm and clarity, a way of honoring the work he is doing. Others see posture as a reflection of the soul itself. When the spirit is strong, the body knows how to rise.

Modern language would say the same: The body remembers what it has lived. It curls inward when it feels small, and it straightens when it remembers its worth. Standing upright is not just physical; it is a way of reclaiming agency. It is the body’s quiet declaration: I am not defined by who included me or who didn’t. I am not defined by someone else’s narrowness. I am not defined by the places that did not make room for me.

Shabbos HaGadol becomes a rehearsal of geulah. It is the moment where the body learns what the soul already knows: I am not a slave to this – not to circumstance, not to disappointment, not to the stories others tell about me. Our tradition teaches that Bnei Yisrael left Mitzrayim with upright posture not because their situation had changed, but because they had. They learned to stand before they learned to walk.

That is the quiet, steady courage of this moment in the Jewish year: to stand even when others do not make room; to stand even when you are overlooked; to stand because your avodah is real, your fire is real, your dignity is real. To stand because geulah begins with posture.

The Threshold of Geulah

Redemption begins mi’toch ha’meitzar, from within the narrow place itself. It doesn’t wait for perfect conditions. It begins in the in‑between, in the quiet space where nothing has changed on the outside but something is shifting on the inside. Shabbos HaGadol is that moment: the pause before the movement, the breath before the leap, the internal alignment before the external change.

Before Bnei Yisrael walked out of Mitzrayim, they learned how to stand in their avodah. Before they crossed the sea, they learned how to tend a flame. Before they tasted matzah, they learned how to clear space inside themselves. Pesach night has always been described as a night of watchfulness. As a night suspended between identities – we are no longer slaves and not yet free. It is the kind of moment where a person feels the shift within before anyone else can see it.

Shabbos HaGadol becomes the threshold where we rehearse geulah. We practice being the people we hope to be on the night of the Seder. As people who can tell the story of freedom not as distant history but as lived possibility.

Before we walk into Pesach, we are asked to pause in the doorway between who we were and who we are becoming. To notice what needs to be released, what needs to be tended, what needs to be strengthened. To step into the Seder not only with clean homes but with clear hearts; not only with prepared tables but with prepared selves. Shabbos HaGadol is the threshold that teaches us how.

What We Carry into Pesach

We do not walk into Pesach with perfect families. We do not walk into Pesach with perfect homes. We do not walk into Pesach with perfect hearts. We walk in as people who have lived another year. As people who have tended fires that sometimes burned low, who have carried ashes we did not choose, who have stood upright in moments when it would have been easier to collapse. We walk in with the avodah of Tzav: the steady, disciplined, dignified work of preparing for freedom even when the world around us does not make it easy.

Pesach does not ask us to arrive unblemished. It asks us to arrive awake. To bring the fire we have tended, however small. To bring the space we have cleared, however imperfectly. To bring the posture we have practiced, even if it still trembles a little. The work we have done in the days before Pesach – the tending, the lifting, and the standing – is not a prelude to redemption. It is part of redemption itself.

Geulah begins not with movement but with presence. With the quiet, disciplined readiness to walk out of Mitzrayim with dignity. And so, we enter Pesach not as perfect people, but as people who have done the work – people who have steadied their flame, lightened their load, and chosen to stand tall even when others did not make room for them.

This is what we carry into Pesach. Not perfection. Not ease. Not the illusion of families who always get it right. We carry fire. We carry clarity. We carry the courage to stand. And in that posture – in that readiness – we step across the threshold of Shabbos HaGadol and into the story of our freedom.

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