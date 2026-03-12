Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There are moments when tragedy strikes with such force that it seems to still the air around us. Nearly three years have passed, yet it is impossible to forget the day when Lucy Dee and her daughters, Maia and Rina, were murdered in a terror attack that shook Israel and reverberated throughout the Jewish world. A mother traveling with her children toward what should have been a time of joy was taken in an act of cruelty that defies human understanding. In the days that followed, the grief felt deeply personal even to those who had never met them. Such is the nature of the Jewish people, bound together not only by history, but by a shared heartbeat.

Our tradition acknowledges that there are events beyond the limits of human comprehension. Yet Judaism does not permit sorrow to remain without purpose. Again and again, we are called upon to transform memory into action and pain into meaning.

It was from this sacred instinct that an extraordinary vision began to take shape within our community.

About two years ago, attention turned to a structure on synagogue grounds; a simcha hall that had long stood abandoned. It was not being used nor had it been refurbished. For years it remained quiet, almost forgotten, waiting, perhaps for a purpose worthy of its walls. What began as a practical conversation about restoration soon grew into something far greater: a resolve to rebuild the hall, raise the necessary funds, and dedicate it to the memory of Lucy and her daughters.

But the synagogue understood that if this hall were to carry Lucy’s memory, it could not be merely functional. It had to reflect the spirit of the woman whose life had inspired so many.

And so, it was given the name “Shirat Lucy” Lucy’s Song.

The name itself feels profoundly fitting. A song does not end when the singer falls silent; it lingers, it uplifts, it is carried forward by others. Those who knew Lucy spoke of her warmth, her natural kindness, and her remarkable ability to bring light wherever she went. Naming the hall “Shirat Lucy” was therefore not only an act of remembrance, it was a promise that her melody would continue to resonate within the life of the community.

Yet perhaps the most moving aspect of this dedication lies in the vision behind it.

Yes, it is a simcha hall, a place where weddings will unfold, where families will gather, where the milestones of Jewish life will be celebrated with music and dancing. But the synagogue made a decision that reveals uncommon moral clarity: the hall would not belong only to those blessed with means. Its doors would open especially wide for families facing hardship.

Here, those struggling financially will be able to celebrate with dignity.

Here, joy will not be postponed because of circumstance.

Here, a family burdened by difficulty will still know the embrace of community.

In this way, the hall becomes far more than a venue; it becomes a living expression of one of Judaism’s deepest ideals, that true simcha is complete only when it is shared.

The Psalmist reminds us, “Hashem is close to the brokenhearted.” When a community creates a space that restores joy to those who fear it is beyond their reach, it draws that Divine closeness into the world.

There is also something profoundly symbolic about transforming an abandoned structure into a sanctuary of celebration. Terror seeks to create emptiness; the Jewish response is to build. Violence attempts to silence; we answer with song.

By restoring this hall and dedicating it to spreading joy – especially to those who need it most – the synagogue has done far more than renovate a building. It has created a vessel for kindness, dignity, and hope.

When I first learned of this initiative, I felt immediately that it deserved recognition. Not because it is grand, but because it reflects the quiet greatness that sustains Jewish life. Many communities mourn; fewer understand how to transform mourning into blessing.

“Shirat Lucy” ensures that the memory of Lucy will not be preserved solely through tragedy. Instead, their legacy will live in the laughter of a bride and groom, in the music that fills the hall, in families gathered around tables, and in the relieved tears of parents who discover that their community has made room for their joy.

And yet, perhaps the image that remains most etched in my heart is from the day of Lucy’s funeral. As the procession made its way through the streets, people stood silently along the roadside. Israeli flags fluttered overhead, and hardened faces softened as tears flowed without embarrassment. There was a sense that an entire nation had stepped outside to accompany her on her final journey, a nation weeping as a mother was carried to her resting place.

That image tells us something enduring about who we are. We are a people who cry together, who remember together, and who rise together.

Today, a hall once empty will be filled with life. A place once quiet will echo with celebration. And in every note of music, in every dance, in every act of generosity that unfolds within its walls, Lucy’s song will continue, reminding us that even after unbearable loss, the human spirit retains the power to create light.

May the memories of Lucy forever be a blessing, and may the vision embodied in Shirat Lucy inspire us all to build communities where joy is not only celebrated, but lovingly shared.

